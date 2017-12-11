Russia's Biggest Soccer Star Goes On Diamond Spree Before World Cup

Russia's Biggest Soccer Star Balls Out Before World Cup ... With Iced Out Rolex!

Yeah, tensions are high ... but there's one thing Russian and American superstar athletes have in common -- they LOVE expensive jewelry.

Case in point ... Aleksandr Kokorin -- the biggest soccer star in Russia, a 26-year-old striker on the World Cup team.

He's also rich as hell -- and just dropped a cool $10,000 on a custom Rolex watch and diamond necklace combo.

Kokorin hit up Dave Bling and Big Will at DWS Jewelry & Co. in NYC for a "Rainbow Rolly" -- comprised of multicolored VS-1 diamonds on the bezel.

Kokorin issued a statement about the pieces through the jeweler ... saying, "I always want to create something that feels unique to me. This watch reminds me that even though time is expensive and serious, it can also be fun and enjoyable."