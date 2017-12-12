Roy Moore Giddyup ... I'm Here to Vote!!!

Roy Moore Shows Up Riding a Horse to Vote in U.S. Senate Race

Breaking News

Roy Moore went full cowboy mode ... mounting a horse to cast his ballot in Alabama's contentious special election.

The Republican U.S. Senate candidate arrived on horseback Tuesday in Gallant, Alabama. Moore wore his trademark cowboy hat while riding Sassy. Apparently, this isn't the first time he's pulled this stunt. Moore also showed up on a horse to vote in the GOP Primary.

Moore's nearing the finish line of an embattled campaign that includes mounting allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his 30s.