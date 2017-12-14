A-Rod Gives Commencement Speech at U. of Miami

A-Rod Does This Cap Make Me Look Smarter?? ... Speaks at U. of Miami Graduation

24 years after turning down an offer to play for the Miami Hurricanes, Alex Rodriguez is finally suiting up for the Orange and Green ... as a graduation commencement speaker!!

A-Rod was invited to Coral Gables to talk to the U's Fall 2017 graduation class on Thursday ... and the ex-MLB star was so stoked for the job, he snapped a selfie with the 600 students in attendance.

FYI -- Rodriguez signed a letter of intent to play for the Canes in '93, but decided to go straight to the pros with the Seattle Mariners instead.

He went on to reportedly make $480 MILLION in MLB salary and now he's dating J Lo ... so he chose wisely!

A-Rod joked about the move, saying "This is the closest I’ve been to a college graduation. Does the cap and gown make me look any smarter?"