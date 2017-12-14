Chauncey Billups Screw Stats ... LeBron Will Never Pass Jordan

LeBron James' stats might end up beatin' Michael Jordan's ... but when it comes to the GOAT debate, Chauncey Billups says it ain't even close.

"I think Jordan’s the best, hands down," Billups told TMZ Sports out on Rodeo Drive. "There's nothing that LeBron can do -- and I’m a HUGE LeBron James fan."

FYI, Scottie Pippen reignited the Jordan vs. LeBron debate on Thursday ... when he said King James was "probably ahead" of Jordan on the stat sheet.

Chauncey says that's all good and well ... but when you're talking about who's the best player, numbers can only take LBJ so far.