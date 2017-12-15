TMZ

Muay Thai Fighter Suffers Dented Forehead ... After Brutal Elbow

12/15/2017 3:50 PM PST

Talk about a rough day at the office ... 

A Muay Thai fighter took a brutal elbow to the face during a fight in Thailand this week -- requiring emergency surgery ... but don't worry, HE'S OKAY!!!!

Pro fighter Jonny Betts was at the Patong Stadium in Thailand on Monday night -- when his friend, "Jeremy," suffered a skull fracture in the ring.

Betts says Jeremy was out of the hospital in just a few days after undergoing a procedure to "fix up the fracture with a titanium plate."

"No brain injury and he was never dizzy."

Get well soon, man. 

