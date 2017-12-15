Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Date Set for May 19!

Breaking News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally scraped together enough dough to pay their deposit and lock in a wedding date.
The palace announced Friday the couple will do the damn thing on May 19. That's one week earlier than a British tabloid had reported it would be, and means they will NOT tie the knot on a 3-day weekend. Bummer for their guests.
Nothing particularly special about the date in British royal history, anyway.
It is, however, the birth date of Malcolm X, Ho Chi Minh and Kim Zolciak.