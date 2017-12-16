Beyonce Not Planning Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella

Beyonce No Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella

No doubt Beyoncé has some surprises up her sleeve for Coachella, but Destiny's Child ain't one of 'em ... TMZ has learned.

Sources directly connected to Beyoncé tell us she is NOT planning to bring Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett up on stage with her next year in the desert. The Beyhive's been getting fans worked up, claiming there are clues all over social media.

We're told Bey's dedicated fans are simply seeing what they want to see -- but the fact is there is NO DC reunion in the works for Coachella.

Say their names all ya want ... it ain't happening.