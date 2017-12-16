Karrueche Tran Makes Victor Cruz a Happy Man

Karrueche Tran Spotted Holding Hands with Smiling NFL WR Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz might not be playing in the NFL this season, but he's still got a big smile on his face ... 'cause he's hooking up with Karrueche Tran!!!

The 2 were spotted holding hands in Hollywood Friday on their way to lunch with a friend ... and they definitely look like they're enjoying each other's company.

Karrueche and Victor were allegedly seen together on a movie date around Thanksgiving, but this is the first official PDA.

As we reported ... Chris Brown's ex had moved on to Quavo from Migos back in April, but it apparently didn't last.

Just another reason for the former Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champ to bust out his salsa dance.