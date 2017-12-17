Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Fly to Seattle for Sweetest 'Virgin' Date Ever

Justin Bieber swept Selena Gomez off her feet and plied her full of sugar ... no booze.
The reunited couple was in the Seattle area Saturday night, and hit up the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, WA. Sources close to SG and JB tell us they spent some romantic one-on-one time in the Chocolate Lounge, where they indulged in a frosty 60 oz. drink called the Ocean Blue.
December 16: Fan taken video of Selena at the Sugar Factory in Seattle, Washington. pic.twitter.com/YfX7dL4tew— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) December 17, 2017
They ordered the virgin blend with 2 straws for sharing. No alcohol, but still ... gummy marshmallow sharks and dry ice for $34! Selena had to be impressed.
We're told they were holding hands and laser focused on each other. Justin only broke away briefly when "Buttons" by the Pussycat Dolls came on, 'cause apparently that's his jam.
As we reported, Biebs and Selena hopped a private jet out of L.A. Saturday afternoon. Considering they could easily have gone to the Sugar Factory in L.A. ... pretty baller date night.