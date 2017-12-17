Sarah Palin's Oldest Son, Track Palin, Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Sarah Palin Oldest Son Arrested ... On Domestic Violence Charges

Sarah Palin's oldest son has been arrested again on charges of domestic violence ... the second time he's been busted in 2 years.

Track Palin was reportedly arrested Saturday in Wasilla, Alaska and arraigned on 3 separate charges -- felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault, and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage.

Details of the incident weren't immediately released. We've reached out Wasilla PD for further comment ... so far, no word back.

As we reported ... Track was also arrested on domestic violence charges in January 2016 after cops say he drunkenly assaulted a woman while in possession of a firearm.

Track, who's 28 years old, appeared on Gov. Palin's reality show "Sarah Palin's Alaska" for at least 5 episodes between 2010 and 2011. He has 2 kids -- one with his ex-wife, Britta Hanson, and another from ex-GF Jordan Loewe.