DJ Pauly D Roasts Chris Christie, Hypes Newly Elected Governor

DJ Pauly D ripped a page out of the newly elected New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's book and ROASTED Chris Christie's ass.

We got Pauly at LAX Sunday, and asked him about the Democrat Murphy mocking the outgoing Republican Christie ... posing for a pic next to a life-size cutout of Christie looking beachy. You'll recall Christie was eviscerated for taking his fam to a NJ public beach he had ordered closed due to a budget standoff.

Check it out ... the "Jersey Shore" star loved Murph's move and added a few jabs of his own. Doesn't end there ... Pauly dishes some deets on the upcoming 'Shore' reunion.