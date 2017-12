Jay-Z You Beat Cancer TWICE?! I Gotta Show You Some Love!!!

Jay-Z's concert came to a screeching halt when he noticed a woman holding a sign that said she had beaten cancer not once ... but TWICE.

The rapper was in Oakland on his 4:44 tour when he couldn't help but read the sign he spotted one of his fans holding. Hova was so moved by her courage, he ended up inviting her onstage. Can't knock that hustle.

Jay made sure the woman got through the roaring crowd before they shared an awesome heart-to-heart moment ... with 20,000 people watching, of course.