Jimmy Connors' Montecito Home Threatened By Fires, 'Hopefully Things Work Out'

EXCLUSIVE

Tennis legend Jimmy Connors is pretty cool and calm ... considering there's a raging fire threatening his mansion in Montecito, CA.

The 65-year-old (who looks great, btw) was out with his family at Madeo when he told us the Thomas Fire, raging in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, is too close to his home for comfort.

"I'm trying to avoid the fires up in Montecito ... so, hopefully that works out and everybody's safe out there for the holidays."

Connors reportedly owns an 8,000 square foot mansion in the area, where he's lived since 2001.

Meanwhile, the fire has already burned through 270,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,300 structures.