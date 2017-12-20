Blac Chyna's Kids Dream and King Pose For Christmas Card

Blac Chyna Dream & King Mug For Xmas Card Naughty? Who, Me?

Blac Chyna's Christmas card screams both naughty and nice ... nice because her two kids -- 5-year-old King and 1-year-old Dream -- are so damn cute, and naughty because of the "Dear Santa let me explain ..." caption.

Blac Chyna's noticeably absent from her Xmas card which she shared on Snapchat, but she's not hiding who's been bad or good in her house. King's face speaks for itself, but we're guessing he'll still get plenty of presents under the tree.

As for Dream, it's her second Christmas card appearance. She also made it into days 9, 13, 17 and 19 of the Kardashian's 25 days of Christmas photo shoot. Kid's already a pro.