Floyd Mayweather Freaky XXX Trip ... To Hustler Store!

12/20/2017 6:27 AM PST

Floyd Mayweather Makes Freaky XXX Trip to Hustler Store!

Whips and chains and handcuffs ... OH MY!!!

Floyd Mayweather took his entire TMT entourage to the famous Hustler store in Hollywood early Wednesday morning ... and made a "Supermarket Sweep"-style run through the adult toys section. 

Freaky Floyd hit up the fetish wall. He grabbed a leather whip and cracked it a little bit. He perused all the fun restraint devices ... and he did it all with a bevvy of lovely ladies in tow. 

Also, his bodyguards were there, too! 

Maybe Floyd was doing some Xmas shopping -- but forget "nice" ... he's all about the naughty!

