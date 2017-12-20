Scottie Pippen I'm Better Than LeBron ... Count the Rings!

Scottie Pippen is amending his stance on LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports, "LeBron ain't better than me until he gets 6 titles."

Remember, it was just last week Scottie sent Stephen A. Smith's blood pressure through the roof when he told the ESPN star LeBron is "probably ahead of [Michael Jordan]" when you compare career numbers."

So, we had to follow up when we saw Pippen leaving Madeo with his wife Larsa ... and Scottie laid down the gauntlet!

For the record, Scottie and MJ each have 6 rings. LeBron has 3.