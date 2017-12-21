Knockin' Up Khloe Could Help Tristan's Career, Says NBA's Jim Jackson

Tristan Thompson Knockin' Up Khloe Could Help Career ... Says NBA's Jim Jackson

Tristan Thompson's Kardashian spawn ain't just gonna make him more famous ... it could damn well make him a better basketball player -- so says NBA vet Jim Jackson.

We got J-Jax at Cafe Gratitude in L.A. ... and he told us why knockin' up Khloe might translate to a fiercer Tristan on the hardwood.

"Having a child always settles you down a little bit," Jackson told TMZ Sports. "Maybe a kid settles him down and gives him more focus."

Seems like Jim isn't buying into the Kardashian curse -- basically saying TT should be good as long as he keeps handling business for the Cavs.

But Jackson's main message for the (now official) future parents -- congrats!!