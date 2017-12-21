L.A. Winds Make This Man Struggle Putting on His Jacket

L.A. Weather Guy Gets Winded Putting on Jacket

EXCLUSIVE

Los Angeles felt a lot like Chicago Wednesday night ... just ask this guy, who struggled like hell just to put on his jacket in the damn wind.

We spotted this pap outside WeHo hot spot Madeo, where he just could NOT, for the life of him, seem to put on his hoodie. He eventually got the W against Mother Nature ... but boy, was it a battle.

A fire weather watch went into effect Thursday -- with some forecasts reporting winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph in certain areas. Now here's how it looks in your neck o' the woods!

Kidding. We don't do weather.