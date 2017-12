Oprah Watch Out for My IG Impostor There's Only One O!

Someone's out there pretending to be Oprah -- soliciting money from her fans and followers -- and the real O ain't happy about it.

The real deal Oprah went straight to her real deal IG account to warn fans about the impostor account. Apparently, the scam artist is demanding money in exchange for access to social media accounts.

O's got a few bucks stashed away, so no reason for her to be panhandling online. Her point here -- made partially in a song -- is don't fall for it.