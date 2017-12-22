Gene Simmons' Son My Dad Can Be An Asshole ... But He's No Weinstein

Gene Simmons' Son Nick Defends His Dad After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Gene Simmons' oldest son is coming to his dad's defense -- sort of -- calling him a cheater, egomaniac and sometimes abrasive ... but saying he's absolutely not a sexual abuser.

Nick Simmons was in WeHo Thursday and sounded off on the sexual assault lawsuit filed against the KISS rocker last week.

TMZ broke the story ... a woman -- who identified herself as Jane Doe -- sued Gene last week claiming during an interview in November he forcibly placed her hand on his knee, touched her neck and grabbed her ass.

Nick admits his dad has a reputation as somewhat of an asshole ... but assures us, he would NEVER do something to a woman against her will.