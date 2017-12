Jay-Z Show in L.A. Draws Tons of Celebrities

Jay-Z might have 99 problems, but getting famous fans to attend his concert ain't one.

Hova's 4:44 tour made its way to The Forum Thursday night in Inglewood where there was no shortage of celebs. Queen Latifah, James Franco and Charlotte McKinney are some of the actors/models who carved out time to take in the show.

The list didn't end there ... French Montana, G-Eazy and Big Sean are among the rap game's biggest names who also paid their respect for Mr. Carter.