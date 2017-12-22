Mariah Carey's Redemption Performance on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Mariah Carey Redemption Performance On ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

EXCLUSIVE

Mariah Carey will get another chance at ringing in the New Year the right way, because ABC is bringing her back after the disastrous New Year's Eve performance in 2016.

ABC sources tell TMZ, Mariah will be the featured performer on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

As you recall, a year ago, Mariah's performance was a fiasco. She claims her audio failed, particularly her ear piece. She claimed the folks at Dick Clark Productions intentionally sabotaged her performance to spike ratings. Dick Clark Productions honchos said her claim was BS.

She now has a second chance and will perform just before the ball drops.