Pamela Anderson Hands The Kardashians An Anti-Fur Ultimatum

Pamela Anderson wants no blood on her hands by association ... and that's why she's telling the Kardashian sisters -- if you want me on your show, ditch the fur for good.

Sources close to Pamela tell TMZ ... "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" wants to use footage it recently shot of Pamela and Kim in NYC at the posh Vivienne Westwood store.

We're told a rep from the company that produces the show -- Bunim-Murray -- sent Pamela's team a release form to get the all-clear. Pamela and the Kardashians are friends, so it seemed like no big deal. Well, not so fast.

Sources tell us her team responded that Pamela won't sign UNLESS the Kardashians give up fur. We're told Pamela and Kim have no beef but if pressed to choose, Pam's siding with the animals.

It's not the first time Pamela's launched a stop-wearing-fur campaign on the family. The former "Baywatch" star recently gifted Kim a faux fur coat to get her on board.

Kim and the Klan love their fur and wear it often, so unclear if Pam will prevail.

We've reached out to Bunim-Murray ... so far, no word back.