Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sure, I May Get In the Politics Game

Patrick Schwarzenegger's political pedigree is nearly unmatched -- his dad was "The Governator" and his mom's part of the Kennedys -- so it makes sense he'll run for office some day ... and he can't deny it.
We got the actor and elder son of former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and JFK niece Maria Shriver out in Bev Hills Friday, and after some sparse small talk about holiday gifts, we asked him if politics are in his future.
Patrick tells us he's game if he feels he can better the country, so the door's open ... wide open.
He left us hanging on what his Pops gets him for Christmas, though.