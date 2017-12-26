'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Resurfaces for Christmas ... After Drunken Arrest

'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Resurfaces for Christmas After Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps played it cool for Christmas -- hanging with family, and keeping a low profile ... which was probably a good idea after her arrest this weekend.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star was seen hanging with her fam Monday at a barbecue, where her brother, Michael Nadeau, was firing up the grill. You see Luann here, too, but she's definitely not jumping to be in front of the camera.

As we reported ... Luann was arrested in Palm Beach Sunday for being drunk, disorderly and for allegedly attacking a cop. She was ultimately charged with 5 crimes, 4 of which were felonies.

The Countess did end up apologizing, saying Palm Beach brought back bad memories ... and aspired for a "transformative and hopeful" new year. Good start on the day after.