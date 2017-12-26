S.I. Model Chase Carter Abs and Ass ... Beach Fun With Gold Medal BF

S.I. Model Chase Carter And Olympian BF Flaunt Abs & Ass In Miami

EXCLUSIVE

Here are the perfect images for the day after you stuffed your face ... two completely perfect human beings flaunting their ridiculous bodies on the beach.

The specimens are S.I. swimsuit model (and Rookie) Chase Carter and her Olympic Gold Medal BF, Conor Dwyer, who scorched the sand in Miami over the Christmas holidays.

These two have been dating for a while, and definitely aren't shy about letting the world know, sharing some PDA on the beach between playing Frisbee, swimming, and not eating any carbs.

We're not jealous, we're just extremely upset we're not either of them.