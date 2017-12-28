Jerry West We Need Black Owners In Pro Sports ... It's About Time!!!

Jerry West says "it's about high time" the world of pro sports gets more black owners -- but he's not endorsing Diddy because he doesn't know the guy!

"The Logo" was leaving lunch at La Scala in Beverly Hills when we asked about the lack of minorities who own pro sports teams.

Fact: There are ZERO black owners in the NFL and ONE black majority owner in the NBA (Michael Jordan).

West kept it real when we asked about Diddy ... but made it clear minorities need representation in the owners meeting of all the major pro sports in America.

