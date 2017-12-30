Tamar Braxton Gets Husband Arrested for Spousal Assault, Calls Pregnant Woman a 'Whore' for Sleeping with Him

Tamar Braxton Gets Husband Arrested for Spousal Assault Calls Pregnant Woman a 'Whore'

Exclusive Details

Tamar Braxton went ham on a woman claiming to be pregnant with the help of Tamar's hubby .. and speaking of her husband, it looks like Tamar got him arrested for spousal assault.

Tamar posted a rant against the woman, whom Tamar refers to as a "whore." She posted this after posting a video (above) in which she says she's cool with Vincent Herbert, but she's wearing a hat that says "You Tried It" ... meaning she's not going to forget what he did.

To make her point, she's jamming to a Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" ... an anthem to scorned women, as she sips tea.

As for the arrest ... Tamar refers to an order of protection she has against Vincent. We've learned he was arrested Christmas day for spousal assault. He was released on $20,000 bail. It's unclear what he did to allegedly assault Tamar.

TMZ broke the story ... Tamar filed for divorce in October.