Lamar Odom Flirts with Danger Partying in Dominican Republic for NYE

Lamar Odom's NYE Flirts with Danger Partying in Dominican Republic

It's a new year, but the same concerning habits seem to continue dogging Lamar Odom, who was seen partying it up in the Dominican Republic to ring in 2018.

Lamar was spotted hitting up a local hot spot on the island nation called Club 59, where he hung out with some girls he met up with there ... one of whom eyewitnesses tell us he kissed at midnight. We're told he smooched the woman in black seen standing by him here.

The problem ... sources tell us Lamar was seen knockin' back beers and tequila shots -- which you can clearly see in these pics. We're told the green bottle he's got in hand is called Presidente, a Spanish beer featured in breweries around the Dominican Republic.

As you'll recall ... he collapsed at a club in L.A. last month. His rep said he was simply dehydrated, but eyewitnesses told us he'd been drinking that night too.

Like we told you, Lamar claims he turned his life around after completing rehab earlier this year. But since then, he's been partying an awful lot ... from strip clubs to nightclubs.