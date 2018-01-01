Snoop Dogg Performs, Brings Strippers to Hurricane Harvey Relief Party

Exclusive Video
Snoop Dogg may have been the headliner at a Hurricane Harvey Relief party, but the guy throwing the bash -- Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee -- got the VIP treatment ... right there on stage.
The famed attorney threw a huge holiday shindig this month that reportedly cost a MILLION dollars to produce ... and it was all for a good cause -- to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.
Buzbee clearly spared no expense for the 1,200 party guests, hiring Snoop for the evening's entertainment ... who brought along a handful of exotic dancers.
One of the girls took a shine to Tony ... and he didn't seem to mind. Check it out.
The party raised more than $100k for Harvey relief.