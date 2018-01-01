Snoop Dogg Strippers, Lap Dances On Stage During Harvey Relief Party

Snoop Dogg Performs, Brings Strippers to Hurricane Harvey Relief Party

Exclusive Video

Snoop Dogg may have been the headliner at a Hurricane Harvey Relief party, but the guy throwing the bash -- Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee -- got the VIP treatment ... right there on stage.

The famed attorney threw a huge holiday shindig this month that reportedly cost a MILLION dollars to produce ... and it was all for a good cause -- to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Buzbee clearly spared no expense for the 1,200 party guests, hiring Snoop for the evening's entertainment ... who brought along a handful of exotic dancers.

One of the girls took a shine to Tony ... and he didn't seem to mind. Check it out.

The party raised more than $100k for Harvey relief.