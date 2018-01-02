'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Expecting Fifth Child

'Fixer Upper' Chip, Joanna Gaines Renovating Our Family With A New Baby!!

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may have called it quits on their show ... but they're certainly not slowing down in the family department.

43-year-old Chip posted the photo Tuesday comparing his belly to pregnant 39-year-old Joanna's with the caption, "Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)."

The duo announced they were calling it quits on their popular HGTV show back in September after 5 very successful seasons. In that announcement, they said, "It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with."

Unclear if the soon-to-be Gaines family member had anything to do with ending the show.

Chip and Joanna already have 4 kids between the ages of 7 and 12.

Congrats!