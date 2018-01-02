NFL's John Abraham Wrecks Baker Mayfield: Manziel Crap Won't Fly in the Pros

Baker Mayfield Ripped By John Abraham, Manziel Crap Won't Fly in the Pros

EXCLUSIVE

Former NFL star John Abraham is BLASTING Baker Mayfield for going full Johnny Manziel in Oklahoma's double-OT heartbreaker to Georgia ... saying the QB lost the game by showboating.

"You had a chance to be a champion ... and you wasted energy running around and you got beat," Abraham told TMZ Sports in the ATL. "It's real cute until you lose."

After the Rose Bowl, a Georgia LB yelled at Baker to "humble yourself" ... and John couldn't agree more, warning the Heisman winner to clean up his act before he gets to the NFL.

"It don't ride like that in the pros. You jump around like that and we lose ... people don't wanna be around you like that."

Abraham would know -- he played 15 years in the NFL and was a 5-time Pro Bowler.