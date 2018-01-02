Drew Brees Could Legit Become New Orleans' Next Mayor, Says Jonathan Vilma

Saints legend Jonathan Vilma just threw Drew Brees' name into the hat for next mayor of New Orleans ... and he's making a pretty damn good case.
We talked to Jonathan about Brees opening a special needs playground in NOLA ... and Jonathan went full campaign manager describing his longtime teammate's mayoral credentials.
"He definitely has a future as mayor of New Orleans," Vilma told TMZ Sports.
"Drew Brees was the best teammate I had. Words can't describe how competitive he is, was, still is, to what a great person he is."
"So every time I see something come out on him doing something off the field that's positive ... it's par for the course."
The question -- is Drew actually gonna do it??
We asked him earlier this year ... and he definitely didn't rule it out.