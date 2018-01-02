Sofia Richie Sued by Photo Agency for Allegedly Swiping Their Pics

Sofia Richie Sued by Photo Agency ... You Can't Jack Our Pics for Your IG!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Sofia Richie got some professional pics of herself and posted them on her Instagram without paying a dime, but the photo agency that took the shots is not cool with it ... according to a new suit.

Celeb photo agency, Backgrid, is going after Sofia for allegedly swiping 7 of their pics and blasting them out to her millions of followers ... without getting permission or paying. The agency claims it fired off a cease and desist letter in October to her lawyer ... but to know avail.

According to the docs, Backgrid eventually spoke with Sofia's lawyer and 4 of the photos in question were taken down ... but 3 of the Richie pics are still on her IG to this day.

Backgrid's wants damages and lost profits ... which it says is just over $1 million.