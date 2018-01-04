Rep. Adam Schiff Let Me Be Blunt ... Sessions' War on Weed is Bad, Bud!!!

California Rep. Adam Schiff Slams Jeff Sessions' Crackdown on Legalized Pot

EXCLUSIVE

Rep. Adam Schiff says it's surprising Jeff Sessions nixed Obama-era rules letting states deal with legal marijuana on their own terms ... because the Trump team claims to be all about states' rights.

The California Congressman stopped just short of calling the Attorney General a hypocrite when we got him leaving Capitol Hill Thursday ... but made it clear he disagrees with Sessions' pot policy.

Schiff may have had more dank stuff to say, but he was hurrying into his car for warmth. Damn bomb cyclone.

For the record ... recreational weed is also legal in Washington, D.C.