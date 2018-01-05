'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Ultrasound Cause for Concern

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines' Ultrasound Reveals Potentially Serious Problem

EXCLUSIVE

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may have reason for concern over their unborn child ... and it centers around their ultrasound.

Joanna posted video of the ultrasound Wednesday after the couple announced they'd soon be welcoming their fifth kid. "Fixer Upper" fans speculated something was wrong with the images, because of excess fluid around the fetus. They've been commenting that the condition appears to mimic hydrops fetalis, a sometimes fatal condition.

Radiologist Nicole Saphier -- who practices at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center -- tells us there does appear to be skin edema (excess fluid in the skin). But Dr. Saphier is quick to add, although the ultrasound gives cause for concern, it's not conclusive. She says she'd need to see the whole ultrasound to determine if excess fluid is present in additional cavities such as the heart, lungs or abdomen.

We reached out to reps for the couple ... so far, no word back.