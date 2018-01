Kim Kardashian Top O' the Morning!!!

Kim Kardashian's Topless Photo is the Friday Motivation You Need

Kim Kardashian's Friday morning got off to a racy start ... not that we're complaining.

Kim posted this topless photo with her ass nearly all out in all its glory. She captioned the photo, "Rise & Grind." If you needed a little motivation to kick-start the weekend, here it is. Our guess is it'll wanna keep you tucked in bed.

Not sure what's up with the glow in the pic (ceiling mirror?) or how those sheets stay so crisp so early in the morning ... or why we're still typing for that matter.