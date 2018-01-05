O.J. Simpson Threatens $100 Million Lawsuit Against Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

O.J. Simpson Threatens $100 Million Lawsuit For Getting Booted From Vegas Hotel

Breaking News

O.J. Simpson and his legal team are gearing up for a massive lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for permanently booting him from the premises.

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said in a letter Friday O.J. will seek at least $100 million after he says the casino, "singled out Mr. Simpson amongst his non-African American friends and subsequently expelled him for what turned out to be a fake reason while he peacefully visited the Cosmopolitan."

TMZ broke the story, The Cosmo announced the ban in November after Simpson visited the property and allegedly got wasted and acted unruly.