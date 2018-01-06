Hugh Jackman Sports and Movie Stars Get Greatest Show, Man

Hugh Jackman Introduces 'Greatest Showman' Singer at Party for Sports and Entertainment Stars

Hugh Jackman, a bunch of movie stars, and past and present Olympians were treated to an early 'Golden Globes' preview ... a live performance of "This is Me."

Jackman gave an impassioned speech about women in sports and entertainment before introducing Keala Settle at the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Weho ... who killed it singing the Golden Globe-nominated song.

The party's a who's who of entertainers and Olympic legends -- including Nicole Kidman (seen here with gymnast Laurie Hernandez), Ricky Martin, Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, Nick Jonas, Chrissy Metz, Greg Louganis, Billie Jean King, Summer Sanders and many more.

We're told the party guests were also treated to brunch bites and a gold chocolate fountain to dip snack into.

Just another win for all of 'em.