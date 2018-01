Nicole Murphy Holy Crap This is What 50 Can Look Like!!!

Nicole Murphy Celebrates Turning 50 with Mother

Nicole Murphy is a sight to behold ... a woman who's defiance against looking old is one for the ages.

We got Nicole and her mom in Bev Hills Friday night, celebrating her 50th birthday -- yes, 50 -- at Mastro's steakhouse.

Even if you don't have sound, watch the video. She looks incredible.

Of course we asked Eddie Murphy's baby mama about a possible "Coming to America" sequel. Maybe she's just playing her cards close to her vest.

Either way ... happy birthday!