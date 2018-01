Kourtney Kardashian Cold Reception in Park City

Kourtney Kardashian Hits the Park City Slopes, Skiing with Kids

Kourtney Kardashian was in full-blown winter break mode as she braved the frigid Utah weather.

She took her kids to Park City during their school break, where there was snow on the ground and Reign in her arms. Penelope and Mason were along for the ride and played on the slopes all day.

Check out her Yeezy duck boots. She apparently has an inside track on the kicks.

No evidence of either Kourtney's BF Younes Bendjima or baby daddy Scott Disick. Kourtney's an expert at single-mommin' it.