Pamela Anderson Issues New PSA on Ride-Hail App Drivers Tied to #MeToo

Pamela Anderson is back to taking aim at ride-hail apps and the drivers she believes aren't properly vetted ... now tying them to the #MeToo movement.

Pam stars in a new ad/PSA in which she's surrounded by headlines about sexual misconduct in Hollywood and the #MeToo movement, when a rideshare app driver pulls up.

The tension rises as the driver ominously stares at Pam through the rear view mirror and locks the doors -- all while #MeToo flashes on her phone.

As we reported ... Pam released a similar PSA last year, but this one definitely ups the ante.

Pam also released a statement to TMZ about her new ad, saying in part ... "Ride-hail apps are a haven for predators. It’s scary how many #metoo tweets are linked to ride-hailing."

Lyft tell us Pam's campaign misleads consumers about the benefits and safety features of Lyft. They add ... drivers must pass multiple background checks before being able to drive, and each ride is covered with a $1 million liability insurance policy.

No word back from Uber yet.