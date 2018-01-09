'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Adore Delano Countersued by Managers

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Managers Strike Back ... You Owe Us Over $180k!!!

Adore Delano from "RuPaul's Drag Race" wasn't stiffed by his ex-managers -- he actually owes THEM a lot of dough ... or so they claim in a new countersuit.

Delano's managers at Producer Entertainment Group say the drag queen failed to pay them at least $180,000 in management fees.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, PEG says they're entitled to collect 20 percent off of Delano's concert, YouTube and merch revenues. They also say they believe he's made about $100k from YouTube alone, and about $800k from online and tour merch.

In addition to denying Delano's original allegations, PEG claims Delano hasn't paid them their fair share of that cash. They're asking a judge for at least $180k, and then some in interest.