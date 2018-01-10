Harvey Weinstein, Audio Proves He Was Not Belligerent

EXCLUSIVE
The guy who attacked Harvey Weinstein lied when he said Weinstein was belligerent when he asked for a photo ... and audio obtained by TMZ proves it.
TMZ broke the story, Weinstein was eating dinner at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant when a guy named Steve walked up to him, asked for a photo and was turned down. As both Weinstein and Steve left the restaurant Steve slapped him twice.
Steve told us when he first saw Weinstein and asked for a selfie the fallen movie mogul was extremely rude. A restaurant manager told us Weinstein was actually "sweet" to the guy but politely said he would rather not take a pic during his meal.
Check out the audio ... Steve was clearly not telling the truth.