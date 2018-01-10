Harvey Weinstein Audio Proves He Was Not Belligerent

Harvey Weinstein, Audio Proves He Was Not Belligerent

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who attacked Harvey Weinstein lied when he said Weinstein was belligerent when he asked for a photo ... and audio obtained by TMZ proves it.

TMZ broke the story, Weinstein was eating dinner at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant when a guy named Steve walked up to him, asked for a photo and was turned down. As both Weinstein and Steve left the restaurant Steve slapped him twice.

Steve told us when he first saw Weinstein and asked for a selfie the fallen movie mogul was extremely rude. A restaurant manager told us Weinstein was actually "sweet" to the guy but politely said he would rather not take a pic during his meal.

Check out the audio ... Steve was clearly not telling the truth.