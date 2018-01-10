'Heavyweights' Salami Sam Dead at 36

'Heavyweights' Actor Who Played Salami Sam Dead at 36

EXCLUSIVE

"Heavyweights" actor Joseph Wayne Miller, who played Salami Sam in the '90s hit has died ... TMZ has learned.

Miller's mother, Patricia, tells us her son died in his sleep Tuesday in Chicago. We're told his girlfriend found his body. So far the cause of death is unknown ... but Patricia says he suffered from sleep apnea.

Joe's character, Salami Sam, was one of the campers at Camp Hope ... a weight loss camp for kids.

Miller's only notable acting credit was "Heavyweights," a classic that also starred Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and Kenan Thompson.

Miller was 36.

RIP