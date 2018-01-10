Kim Kardashian Cleans Up Body In Dirty Kitchen

Kim Kardashian looks like a hot milf chugging milk while promoting meal replacement shakes -- which she is -- but she's getting more attention for the whole barefoot in a dirty kitchen thing.
Kim posted the snapshot of herself in what appears to be a commercial kitchen, and her followers were quick to point out the floors need a good bleaching. The comments ranged from ruthless to trivial -- one person commented commercial kitchens have bigger stoves.
Apparently, it's come to that -- fans are so accustomed to seeing Kim's smoking hot body, they'd rather focus on appliances. Go figure.