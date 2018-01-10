Oprah Captures Montecito Mudslide Property Damage Around Her Home

Oprah's potential presidential hopes are taking an immediate backseat to Mother Nature -- 'cause her and her neighbors' homes have been rocked by mudslides in Montecito.
O posted video of property damage around what appears to be her main house in Santa Barbara County after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding and deadly mudslides in the area. She's also got a separate horse farm nearby.
You can see mud getting as high as her knees here in what used to be the pristine grounds surrounding her property. She says her neighbors got the worst of it.
Oprah isn't the only star to be affected by the mudslides -- which have killed at least 15 people in Southern California so far. Rob Lowe tweeted about the natural disaster, as did Ellen DeGeneres and Bella and Gigi Hadid.
My beautiful home town of Montecito.... Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can't believe it. I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing. For our horses, dogs, cats-all animals- that gave us happiness, who are now searching for a dry place to lay their heads.. our elementary school... The freeway to drive to school and where @mini_jk_imbig and I would walk after school.. under water. My heart is broken.... I remember when something similar happened in La Conchita about 12 years ago, so close to us and how much it took to rebuild... I can't imagine how Montecito feels now. I am so sorry. As always- Please send websites for donations. I'm ready to help. Thank you to the rescue, fire fighters and security teams in SB for staying strong and your hard work to pull out anybody and anything in sight. My love is with you so deeply SB.
As we reported ... rumors have been swirling this week that Oprah might be considering a presidential bid for 2020. She's clearly not thinking about that right now, though.