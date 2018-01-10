Oprah Captures Montecito Mudslide Property Damage Around Her Home

Oprah Captures Crushing Mudslide Damage ... Around Montecito Home

Oprah's potential presidential hopes are taking an immediate backseat to Mother Nature -- 'cause her and her neighbors' homes have been rocked by mudslides in Montecito.

O posted video of property damage around what appears to be her main house in Santa Barbara County after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding and deadly mudslides in the area. She's also got a separate horse farm nearby.

You can see mud getting as high as her knees here in what used to be the pristine grounds surrounding her property. She says her neighbors got the worst of it.

Oprah isn't the only star to be affected by the mudslides -- which have killed at least 15 people in Southern California so far. Rob Lowe tweeted about the natural disaster, as did Ellen DeGeneres and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

As we reported ... rumors have been swirling this week that Oprah might be considering a presidential bid for 2020. She's clearly not thinking about that right now, though.