Lil Xan I'm Going to Change My Name ... Gotta Be a Role Model!!!

1/12/2018 10:09 AM PST

Lil Xan Says He's Changing His Name Soon to be a Good Role Model

Lil Xan's officially made it -- he's got a hit song and superfans are trailing him around NYC -- but says he's about to make a big change, because he wants to set a positive example.

The rising young rapper was in Times Square when we asked if he's involved with hip-hop's anti-Xanax movement ... since it's the root of his stage name. Xan broke some news about when he's changing his name and why. 

We also joke with Lil Xan about not being able to tie his shoes, dealing with his young admirers and his doppelganger from "Shameless" ... check it out.