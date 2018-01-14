Gabrielle Union Thinks Donald Trump's 'Shithole' Comment is Misdirected

EXCLUSIVE
Gabrielle Union thinks Donald Trump's reference to "shithole" places actually refers to his brain.
Gabrielle was at Barnes and Noble Saturday in Cleveland signing her book, "We're Going to Need More Wine," when she sounded off on Trump's gross commentary on Haiti and African countries.
She also thinks Oprah -- who now says she's intrigued by the prospect of running for President in 2020 -- can do more outside the Oval Office than inside.
Hubby Dwayne Wade was there but can't be seen in the video.