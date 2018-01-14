Sam Rockwell Drops the F-Bomb on Saturday Night Live

Sam Rockwell Drops F-Bomb on 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" might have a situation on its hands after guest host Sam Rockwell dropped the f-bomb during a skit.

Sam was playing Mr. Science alongside Cecily Strong and Mikey Day when he got way too into character and used the f-word. You can tell from his reaction it wasn't planned ... he just blurted it out, reacted with some shock and then continued on with the skit.

The show has a tape delay but clearly the censors were not quick enough on the draw.

No word yet on whether the FCC will take action.